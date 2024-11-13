ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 2,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

