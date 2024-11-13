Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 104.89 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.12 million, a P/E ratio of 972.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 73.60 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 109.80 ($1.41). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

