Q2 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service Issued By Sidoti Csr

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Matrix Service in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Trading Down 0.2 %

MTRX stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $352.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 28.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 282,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 147,942 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Matrix Service by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.