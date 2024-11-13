Q3 Earnings Forecast for Zura Bio Issued By HC Wainwright

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zura Bio in a report released on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Zura Bio Trading Down 4.0 %

ZURA stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.