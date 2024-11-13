Q4 Earnings Forecast for OTC:GTBIF Issued By Roth Capital

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

GTBIF opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

