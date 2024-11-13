QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. 1,207,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,515. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.