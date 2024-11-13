Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.800–0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.0 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.1 million.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 151,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,896. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($40.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by ($28.00). The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.