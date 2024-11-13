QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

QuickLogic Stock Down 9.2 %

QUIK stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 370,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUIK

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,642.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $246,056.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,946.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,642.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,202 shares of company stock worth $378,653. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.