QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QNST. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 880.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

