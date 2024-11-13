Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Update

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0091 dividend. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

