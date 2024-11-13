Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2,363.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 61,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 42,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 38,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 34.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

