Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after buying an additional 115,271 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,454 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 203,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,709,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,168,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,960,150.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,709,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,168,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,960,150.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,908,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,817 shares of company stock worth $45,262,336. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $48.94.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

