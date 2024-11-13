Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 752.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 over the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

