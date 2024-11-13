Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $98.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

