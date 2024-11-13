Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 9,799 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.