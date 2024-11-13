RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAPT opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 116,853 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 706,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

