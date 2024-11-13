Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:DIR Earnings

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Dream Industrial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

