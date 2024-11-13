Raymond James Reduces Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIF. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.69. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$43.08 and a one year high of C$57.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

