Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.05. 301,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 768,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,203,228 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 30.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

