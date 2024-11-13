Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.05. 301,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 768,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
