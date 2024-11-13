Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.23 and last traded at $57.41. Approximately 949,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,677,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,282,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 171,236 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.