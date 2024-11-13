Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Reliance Global Group Stock Down 6.3 %
RELI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 96,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,601. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.
About Reliance Global Group
