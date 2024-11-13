Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 6.3 %

RELI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 96,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,601. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

