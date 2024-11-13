Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,234,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,088 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.66% of Remitly Global worth $123,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 409.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELY stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $570,492.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,542,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,595,956.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

