Remitly Global (RELY) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Remitly Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -5.63% -11.58% -6.57% Remitly Global Competitors -14.74% -154.96% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remitly Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $944.28 million -$117.84 million -57.86 Remitly Global Competitors $11.49 billion $454.57 million 5.49

Volatility & Risk

Remitly Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Remitly Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 2 8 0 2.80 Remitly Global Competitors 913 5976 12274 319 2.62

Remitly Global presently has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than its rivals.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.