Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR). In a filing disclosed on November 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Antero Resources stock on October 31st.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) on 10/25/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 10/25/2024.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 222.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Salazar (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

