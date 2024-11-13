Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR). In a filing disclosed on November 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Antero Resources stock on October 31st.
Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) on 10/25/2024.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 10/25/2024.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
AR stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 222.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
About Representative Salazar
Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Salazar (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
