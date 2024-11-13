Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Repay by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

