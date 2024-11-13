Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$639.0 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

RGEN opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. Repligen has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

