Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVR (NVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVR (NYSE: NVR):

11/10/2024 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – NVR had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – NVR had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9,105.67. 13,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9,443.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8,518.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,052.58 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 490.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,877,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

