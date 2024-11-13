Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVR (NVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVR (NYSE: NVR):
- 11/10/2024 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2024 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/23/2024 – NVR had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – NVR had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NVR Price Performance
NYSE:NVR traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9,105.67. 13,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9,443.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8,518.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,052.58 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 490.62 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,877,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
