ReWalk Robotics’ (LFWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 443.93% from the company’s current price.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 102.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LFWD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

