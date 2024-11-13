Richardson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Richardson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $308.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.43 and a 52 week high of $314.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.