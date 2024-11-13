Richardson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $548.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $402.82 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.56. The firm has a market cap of $497.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

