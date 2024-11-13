Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

