RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

