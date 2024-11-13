Rodney Clemente Sells 19,618 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 19,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $392,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $84,392.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 255,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,482. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $2,372,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Articles

