Ronald N. Tutor Sells 125,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,257,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,064,655.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TPC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 494,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TPC. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

