Rossmore Private Capital Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $819.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.60 and a 12 month high of $820.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.