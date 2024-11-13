Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.