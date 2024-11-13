Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Solventum were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
Solventum Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
