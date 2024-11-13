Rossmore Private Capital Sells 3,547 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,648,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

