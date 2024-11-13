Roth Capital Estimates Aurora Cannabis Q3 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$6.59 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$59,382.40.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

