Roth Capital Estimates Aurora Cannabis Q3 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ACB stock opened at C$6.59 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Insider Transactions at Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.