Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRU. Cfra upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

MRU opened at C$87.68 on Tuesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.92.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35. The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.58 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

