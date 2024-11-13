Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRU. Cfra upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metro
Metro Stock Up 1.8 %
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35. The business had revenue of C$6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.58 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current year.
Metro Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.
About Metro
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.