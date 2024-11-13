Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) in the last few weeks:
- 11/13/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $189.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $253.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/16/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/16/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. 1,843,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.