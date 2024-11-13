Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $189.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $253.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. 1,843,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

