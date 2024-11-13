Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stake Raised by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises approximately 8.5% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned 1.97% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 107,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 262,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:RMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 15,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,222. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.