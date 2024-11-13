RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.74% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $302.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.70.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.