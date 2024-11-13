RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.74% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $302.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.70.
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Oil Services ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch: A Buy, Hold, and Trade Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.