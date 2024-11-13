RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 42.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,094.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,417,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $174,200,000 after acquiring an additional 42,819 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

