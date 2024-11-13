RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

