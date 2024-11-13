RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

