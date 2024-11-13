RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $537.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.12 and a 1-year high of $542.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.