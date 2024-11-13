Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Down 43.6% in October

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

RWAYZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

