RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
