Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.
Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5144 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $6.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.
Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.